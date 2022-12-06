Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, formerly of Belleville

Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, of Winooski, VT, passed away unexpectedly on November 19th following a heart attack. (Source: Funeral Home)

Gary was born on June 15, 1947 to Minerva (Colwell) Morenus and David Morenus, Sr. in Watertown, NY. He grew up in the town of Belleville, NY and went on to join the Army in 1968. Gary served in the US Army until 1973 and was a Vietnam War veteran. In April of 1975, Gary married Madeline R. (Crowley) Morenus, going on to have a daughter, Gayle.

He was employed by IBM in Essex Junction, VT, where he retired following 32 years of employment. Gary had been a long-time member of the VFW in Winooski, where he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, many who knew and loved him as “Yukon.”

Gary is predeceased by his parents, his brother S. John Aureli, his brother David Morenus, Jr, and Madeline.

He is survived by his sister, Jane (Aureli) Stoodley and brother, Roderick Morenus and wife, Cathy, of Belleville, NY; and his sister-in-law, Katherine Aureli, of Winooski, and his sister-in-law, Leslie Morenus, of Jacksonville, FL.. Gary leaves behind his daughter, Gayle (Morenus) Gamelin and husband, Randy, of Winooski; granddaughters Makayla and Kendra Merchant; great-grandchildren Jared and Ava Camley; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW in Winooski at a future date. All family and friends are invited to join. Information will be available on Gayle Gamelin’s Facebook page.

Online condolences may be at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

