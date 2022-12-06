Highlights & scores: Girl’s high school hoops & a boxing title

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown High School was the site as the Lady Cyclones entertained Carthage in girls’ high school basketball Monday night.

It was a good night for the Lady Cyclones on their home court.

Penelope Brown for Watertown: the rebound and the basket giving her team the early lead.

It’s Brown again, on the follow for the basket.

It was an inbounds pass to Mallory Peters who nails the 3-ball.

Willa Overton with the steal and the layup.

The talented Hannah Makuch for Carthage makes a basket, plus she is fouled on the play.

Kimberlee DiLeonardo rattles it home from beyond the arc.

Alana Ault scores with a free throw.

Final score: Watertown 48, Carthage 17.

Tristan Smithers is a Watertown student and an amateur boxer who trains at the Juggernaut Boxing Club in Chaumont.

This past weekend in Rochester, Smithers captured a title at the Silver Gloves tournament. That title is added to a Golden Gloves title he won earlier this year in Buffalo.

Monday’s local scores

Girls’ high school basketball

Watertown 48, Carthage 17

Sandy Creek 41, Beaver River 31

Madrid-Waddington 60, Parishville-Hopkinton 10

Thousand Islands 51, South Lewis 22

General Brown 79, Lowville 19

Boys’ high school basketball

Copenhagen 42, LaFargeville 37

Beaver River 66, Sandy Creek 58

Chateaugay 47, Tupper Lake 34

Colton-Pierrepont 60, St. Regis Falls 40

Malone 72, Potsdam 49

OFA 78, Salmon River 32

Gouverneur 56, Canton 53

Girls’ high school hockey

Clinton 2, Canton 1

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Watertown 0

South Jefferson 3, Carthage 1

Beaver River 3, South Lewis 0

