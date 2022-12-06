It’s December, so grab your ... raincoat?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be dry and cloudy to start the day, but rain will likely move in by mid-morning.

Snow and freezing rain could mix with the rain to start before changing to all rain. Showers will be on and off all afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-40s.

It will be mainly cloudy for a few hours in the evening, then scattered showers move back in overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

We’ll have showers again on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

It will be mainly dry Thursday through Monday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-30s on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s on both days.

It will be partly sunny Monday. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

