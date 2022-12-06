James Clifford Davidson

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
James Clifford Davidson, born in Seattle, Washington on September 11, 1943 to Clifford and...
James Clifford Davidson, born in Seattle, Washington on September 11, 1943 to Clifford and Joyce (Whitman) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022.(Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - James Clifford Davidson, born in Seattle, Washington on September 11, 1943 to Clifford and Joyce (Whitman)  passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022.  Jimmy, as he was affectionately known, is survived by his wife, Erna, his sister Judy Gregston, his son John, and his daughters Joyce and Jamie.  He was also the proud grandfather and great grandfather of Shanna Conroy and her son Little John.  Jimmy lived life to the fullest and loved the water, cared for all animals, enjoyed golfing, and was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees.

As many of you know, he was a huge fan of Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Put a candle in the window, ‘cause I feel I’ve got to move.  Though I’m going, I’ll be coming home soon, long as I can see the light.”

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, of Winooski, VT, passed away unexpectedly on November 19th...
Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, formerly of Belleville
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022...
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of Castorland
Ellen “Connie” Frost, 95, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep...
Ellen “Connie” Frost, 95, of Tylerville
Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of...
Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

John M. Giovo, 76, of West End Ave, Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, December 1,2022...
John M. Giovo, 76, of Carthage
Fire
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (December 4, 2022).
Joseph H. Quick, 39, of Canton
Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022 at the...
Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown
Candles
James D. Hutcheon, 66, of Depauville
Candles
Joseph Alfred Plourde, of Massena