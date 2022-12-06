James Clifford Davidson, born in Seattle, Washington on September 11, 1943 to Clifford and Joyce (Whitman) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - James Clifford Davidson, born in Seattle, Washington on September 11, 1943 to Clifford and Joyce (Whitman) passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Jimmy, as he was affectionately known, is survived by his wife, Erna, his sister Judy Gregston, his son John, and his daughters Joyce and Jamie. He was also the proud grandfather and great grandfather of Shanna Conroy and her son Little John. Jimmy lived life to the fullest and loved the water, cared for all animals, enjoyed golfing, and was a life-long fan of the New York Yankees.

As many of you know, he was a huge fan of Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Put a candle in the window, ‘cause I feel I’ve got to move. Though I’m going, I’ll be coming home soon, long as I can see the light.”

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be left at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.