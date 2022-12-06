James D. Hutcheon, 66, of Depauville

Dec. 6, 2022
DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. James D. Hutcheon, 66, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, at his residence. Per his request, there will be no services.

Jim was born March 14th, 1956, in Watertown, the son Louis and Ruth Burrows Hutcheon. He graduated from 1000 Islands School.

A marriage to the former Gayla Switzer ended in divorce.

Jim worked on the family farm for all his life. He really enjoyed working on old tractors, birdwatching, hunting, and all kinds of animals.

Surviving are two brothers, Shawn (Wendy) of Depauville, and Markus (Michelle) of Syracuse; a stepbrother, Jeffrey Paro of Depauville; one nephew, Robert; and Aunt Wava Snyder of Watertown.

One brother, George, died October 8th, 2011, at age 56.

To honor his love for all animals, donations can be made in his name to Garnsey’s Feral Acres, PO Box 313, Clayton, NY 13624, to help with food and supplies for the various animals they rescue.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

