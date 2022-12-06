John M. Giovo, 76, of Carthage

John M. Giovo, 76, of West End Ave, Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, December 1,2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - John M. Giovo, 76, of West End Ave, Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, December 1,2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.

John was born on May 16,1946 in Watertown, the son of the late Michael and Ilene (Gaines) Giovo. He attended schools in Adams, Carthage and graduated from Harrisville High School. He married the former Cheryl Rose Alexander on June 29,1968 at St. James Church in Carthage with Rev. Hugh Connaghan officiating. He served in the Army from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. He was employed for 27 years, originally with Crown Zellerbach and eventually with James River Corp and retired due to a disability.

John was a member of St. James Church, American Legion Post #789 and the VFW Post #7227, all of Carthage. John was an avid N.Y. Yankees and Giants football fan and in hockey, rooted for the Toronto Maple Leaf’s and the Watertown Wolves. He will be remembered for his excellent storytelling abilities.

He is survived by his wife: Cheryl Alexander-Giovo of Carthage, one son: Jon M. Giovo and his partner: Judy Conway of West Carthage, one daughter: Melissa Dawson and her partner, Kim Osborn of Valencia, CA, his two grandchildren; Briana and Connor Dawson., two sisters: Linda Compo of Lowville and Marie Blackwell of West Carthage, one brother: Jay Giovo of Florida, his best friend and brother in law, Randy Bishop of Harrisville and many nieces and nephews.

In keeping with John’s wishes, he will be cremated. The family will be planning a Celebration of Life in the Spring at a place and time to be announced. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.