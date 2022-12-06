Joseph Alfred Plourde, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Joseph Alfred Plourde, with be held Saturday December 10, 2022 at the Phillips Memorial home located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena at 10:00 AM with Rev. Severinus Torwoe. Burial to follow with full military honors in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

Calling hours for joseph will be held Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.

Joseph passed away at home early Monday morning (December 5, 2022) unexpectedly.

A full obituary to follow.

