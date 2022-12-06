Joseph H. Quick, 39, of Canton

Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (December 4, 2022). (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Joseph H. Quick, age 39 of Canton will be held at a time to be determined at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (December 4, 2022).

Surviving are his parents Angela & Douglas Quick of Heuvelton; two sisters Sarah (“AJ”) Hippolyte of Fairport, NY and Kimberly (Conrad) LaRock of Canton; maternal grandmother Leona Quick of Ogdensburg; nieces & nephews Cole & Riley LaRock, Brantly & Charlie LaRock of Ogdensburg, Kayden & Landen Cousino of Gouverneur, Ezra & Siobhan Hippolyte of Fairport; along with several aunts, uncles & cousins.

He was predeceased by maternal grandparents Howard & Lareatta Chambers; an uncle Steve Chambers; paternal grandfather William Quick; and paternal step-grandmother Anita Quick.

Joey was born on May 23, 1983 in Potsdam, a son of Douglas & Angela (Chambers) Quick. He attended Canton High School and BOCES for his education. He worked construction and small engine repair for several years. He was known as a “Jack of All Trades” when it came to building or repairing anything.

Joey enjoyed socializing with friends, listening to music, working on computers, joking with others and being around kids. He also loved his dogs. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

