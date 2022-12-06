Joseph H. Quick, 39, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (December 4, 2022).
Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (December 4, 2022).(Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Joseph H. Quick, age 39 of Canton will be held at a time to be determined at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Lee Sweeney officiating. Joe passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (December 4, 2022).

Surviving are his parents Angela & Douglas Quick of Heuvelton; two sisters Sarah (“AJ”) Hippolyte of Fairport, NY and Kimberly (Conrad) LaRock of Canton; maternal grandmother Leona Quick of Ogdensburg; nieces & nephews Cole & Riley LaRock, Brantly & Charlie LaRock of Ogdensburg, Kayden & Landen Cousino of Gouverneur, Ezra & Siobhan Hippolyte of Fairport; along with several aunts, uncles & cousins.

He was predeceased by maternal grandparents Howard & Lareatta Chambers; an uncle Steve Chambers; paternal grandfather William Quick; and paternal step-grandmother Anita Quick.

Joey was born on May 23, 1983 in Potsdam, a son of Douglas & Angela (Chambers) Quick. He attended Canton High School and BOCES for his education. He worked construction and small engine repair for several years. He was known as a “Jack of All Trades” when it came to building or repairing anything.

Joey enjoyed socializing with friends, listening to music, working on computers, joking with others and being around kids. He also loved his dogs. Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, of Winooski, VT, passed away unexpectedly on November 19th...
Gary E. Morenus, a.k.a. “Yukon,” 75, formerly of Belleville
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022...
Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of Castorland
Ellen “Connie” Frost, 95, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep...
Ellen “Connie” Frost, 95, of Tylerville
James Clifford Davidson, born in Seattle, Washington on September 11, 1943 to Clifford and...
James Clifford Davidson
Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of...
Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

John M. Giovo, 76, of West End Ave, Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, December 1,2022...
John M. Giovo, 76, of Carthage
Fire
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2022 at the...
Art B. Pierce, 80, of Watertown
Candles
James D. Hutcheon, 66, of Depauville
Candles
Joseph Alfred Plourde, of Massena