Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and surrounded by her family.(Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Mary Emma Mills, 82, of Ogdensburg will be private.  Mrs. Mills died on Monday evening, December 5th, 2022 at her daughter’s home, under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley and surrounded by her family.

Mary Emma Mills was born on September 4th, 1940 in Potsdam, NY.  She was the daughter of the late Albert and Irene (Mason) Horton.  She was employed by ACCO Brands as a production worker for over twenty years until her retirement.  She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to sew and tend to her flowers and garden.

Mary will be remembered fondly by her family as being hard working, honest, and to the point rarely mincing words. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren whom she mentored and nurtured as “Nan”.

She is survived by her children; Mary Dawley and her companion Victor Lamont, Marty Mills II and his companion Georgia Willsey of Mohawk Valley, and Mickey Mills of Utica. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Mariah Mills, of Ilion, Jeremy Dawley of Tennessee, Timothy Dawley of Ogdensburg, Derick Dawley of Ogdensburg, Martin Mills III of Canton, Tony Mills and Nick Mills of Utica.  Her great-grandchildren, Savannah Dawley, Jaylene Rufa, Kaleb Dawley, Lucas Dawley, Haley Dawley, Peyton Dawley, DJ Dawley, JJ Brado, Jackson Spangenburg, and Lei Sharpe also survive her, along with her siblings, Judy Holland, Barbara LaPoint, Lisa Davison, James Horton, Michael Horton and Daniel Horton.

She was predeceased by her husband Martin Mills Sr.

Online condolences may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To plant memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mary Mills, please visit our flower store.

