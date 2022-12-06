Meta threatens to remove news content from social apps

The bill would allow news groups to bargain with tech companies to get a larger share of ad...
The bill would allow news groups to bargain with tech companies to get a larger share of ad revenue in exchange for providing websites access to their content.(KPIX, CNN, TWITTER|@ANDYMSTONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Facebook owner Meta is threatening to remove all news content from its sites if Congress passes a law to allow news organizations to negotiate with tech companies to distribute their stories.

The bill would allow news groups to bargain collectively with tech companies to get a larger share of ad revenue in exchange for providing websites like Facebook access to their content.

There are reports Congress will add the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act to the Defense Authorization Bill.

That may create an easier path for the legislation to pass.

A spokesperson for Meta said Monday if Congress approves the legislation, the company would be forced to consider removing all news content from its platforms.

Meta releases statement regarding news content legislation
Meta releases statement regarding news content legislation(KPIX, CNN, TWITTER|@ANDYMSTONE)

The tech industry strongly opposes the bill.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club
Treyanna Summerville
Mother pleads guilty in Treyanna Summerville’s death
A Watertown photographer is her using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age...
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
A Lewis County fixture for over 300 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for...
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
WWNY Once contaminated, Watertown land ready to be developed
WWNY Redistricting plan would split state assembly’s ‘River District’
WWNY Remembering Jennie Adsit, longtime Jefferson County lawmaker