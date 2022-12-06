Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the home of his daughter. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Patrick George Davis, 81, formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the home of his daughter. He was surrounded by family and under the loving care of Jefferson County Hospice.

Patrick was born on February 20, 1941 in Potsdam, New York, son of the late Edmond and Murial (Perkins) Davis.

On July 9, 1966 he married Sharleen McCready in a ceremony held at the United Methodist Church in Gouverneur.

Patrick held various jobs over the years, including Boyce Motors, the New York Air Brake Foundry, and G&L Trucking with his long-time friend, Lenard Walrath and his son, Mike. He also worked for Vesa Motors with his beloved sister, Susan. He retired as site manager from 801 Housing.

He enjoyed gardening and loved growing his yearly sunflowers and pumpkins. He loved spending time outdoors with hobbies to include snowmobiling, camping, and water-skiing. A sports fan, Patrick enjoyed watching hockey, Nascar, college football and the Raiders. He was also a gifted artist who drew images for the Sunday cartoons in Tampa, Florida several years ago. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 56 years, Sharleen; three children, Mitzi L. (Davis) Hibbard and her spouse, Aaron M. Hibbard; Christopher H. Davis and his spouse Christina M. (Palmer) Davis; and Summer D. (McCready) Storie and her spouse Forrest B. Storie; three siblings, Anne Davis, Michael Davis, and Jamie Wright; eight grandchildren, Conner, Colin & Chloe Davis; Michael A. Hibbard and his spouse Cala Morgia; Jenna J. (Hibbard) Stevens and her spouse Phillip Stevens; Hayden M. Hibbard; Remington Storie; and Logan Storie; seven great-grandchildren, Caydon Davis; Zepher Davis; Charlie Jo Hibbard; Walker June Stevens; Angelo M. Hibbard; Montgomery Stevens; Agustus Stevens; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Patrick is predeceased by three siblings, Susan Consler Vesa; Sandra Hartz; and Edmond Davis.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 4-7 PM at Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Burial will be held in the Spring in North Watertown Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

