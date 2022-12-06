Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Several people had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a Tuesday morning fire near Canton.

It happened on U.S. Route 11 east of the village.

Fire officials say the blaze started outside the home and moved its way up the exterior wall.

The American Red Cross says it’s helping 9 people who lived in the home. The organization says it provided financial assistance for necessities such as shelter, food and clothing to four adults and five children, ages 15, 14, 6, 3, and 9 months.

Two dogs were rescued from inside the house, unharmed.

The Canton Fire Department had more than 2 dozen members fighting the blaze. Canton got help from Potsdam, West Potsdam, Pyrites, Russell and Morley fire departments, as well as Canton Rescue Squad.

