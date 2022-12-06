Thailand company will invest in Convalt Energy

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A government-owned company out of Thailand will invest in a Watertown-area solar panel factory.

Last week, Convalt Energy welcomed officials from EGAT International International. The Thailand officials were shown Convalt’s projects in the north country.

Convalt has a lot of irons in the fire, but most notably it’s constructing a factory near the Watertown International Airport to manufacture solar panels by the end of next year.

Over time, it’ll employ up to 400 people.

The Thailand group is set to become a 25 percent owner in Convalt.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.