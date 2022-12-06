Thailand company will invest in Convalt Energy

A government-owned company out of Thailand will invest in Convalt Energy.
A government-owned company out of Thailand will invest in Convalt Energy.(Convalt Energy)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A government-owned company out of Thailand will invest in a Watertown-area solar panel factory.

Last week, Convalt Energy welcomed officials from EGAT International International. The Thailand officials were shown Convalt’s projects in the north country.

Convalt has a lot of irons in the fire, but most notably it’s constructing a factory near the Watertown International Airport to manufacture solar panels by the end of next year.

Over time, it’ll employ up to 400 people.

The Thailand group is set to become a 25 percent owner in Convalt.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club
Treyanna Summerville
Mother pleads guilty in Treyanna Summerville’s death
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car rollover crash in the town of...
Deputies investigate early morning rollover crash
State police are asking for help finding someone they say walked out of the Runnings store in...
Troopers: shoplifting suspect arrested
Isabella Kneier
Have you seen this missing teen?

Latest News

Watertown Golf Club
Clock ticking on Watertown Golf Club deal
Carthage Central School District
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
Fire damaged a home on U.S. Route 11 east of the village of Canton.
Red Cross helps 9 people after fire near Canton
Cots in the temporary shelter on Main Avenue
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon