Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Timothy S. O’Donnell, 79, of the Swiss Road, passed away on Monday afternoon, December 5, 2022 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Carthage, with Pastor Erik Svereika officiating. Burial will be held privately by the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Timothy S. O’Donnell to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367; First Baptist Church, 511 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619; or to the BRCS Trap Team, 9508 Artz Road, Castorland, NY 13620.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Brenda; two children and their spouses, Clancey (Holly) O’Donnell of Castorland; Jennifer (Jon) St. Croix of Castorland; five grandchildren, Alexis (John) Lyndaker, Cody O’Donnell (fiancé Caylee Hanson), Eva St. Croix, Ella St. Croix, and Ely St. Croix; step-grandchildren, Jonna St. Croix (Nick Burkhard), JoAnna Malone (Erik Dingman), Joshua St. Croix (fiancé Morgan Ballou); three great-grandchildren, Clayton Lyndaker, Cora Lyndaker and Karson O’Donnell; six step great-grandchildren, Croix Malone, Traynor Malone, Daxyn Malone, AdaRae Dingman, William Burkhard, Lua Burkhard; two siblings, Pamela LaLonde of Watertown and Casey (Candy) O’Donnell of Pulaski; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth and Terry O’Donnell.

Timothy was born on September 25, 1943 in Watertown, NY, a son of the late Carl and Dorothy Sheldon O’Donnell. He Graduated from Copenhagen High School. On June 20, 1964, he married Brenda Walsemann at First Baptist Church, Carthage. Timothy worked for Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Union #2, Albany until his retirement.

He attended First Baptist Church, Carthage. Timothy became a member of the Bricklayer Union in 1968, and remained a life member. He was First Vice President for Union Local #2, Albany. Timothy was Trustee of the Union Fund. He was a member of the Executive Board of Northern New York Builders Trade; he was also a Field Rep. for Local #2, retiring in 2003. Timothy was a member of the NRA.

He was an avid outdoorsman. Timothy loved hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards & making a few trips to the casino. He was especially happy to have his kids and grandkids around. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

