Tomorrow’s Health: Processed foods, possible COVID prevention & dietary supplements

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Which dietary supplements help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, plus new research on the dangers of ultra-processed foods.

Ultra-processed foods

A new study links ultraprocessed foods with poor brain function.

Researchers in Brazil followed more than 10,000 people for eight years and found those who got about 20% or more of their daily calories from ultra-processed food had a 28% faster rate of cognitive decline.

Possible COVID prevention

A drug used to treat liver disease may be able to prevent COVID.

Scientists in Cambridge found the drug is able to block the virus from entering the host cells. And since it targets the cells, not the virus, it should be able to protect against any future variants.

The preliminary findings need to be confirmed in larger clinical trials.

Dietary supplements

A new review of dietary supplements found omega-3 fatty acid lowered the risk of death from cardiovascular disease.

Research from Brown University also found folic acid reduced the risk of stroke.

