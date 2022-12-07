1000 Islands River Santa Festival to be held in Alexandria Bay

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 1000 Islands River Santa Festival is coming up later this month in Alexandria Bay.

Doug Tulloch appeared on 7 News at Noon to talk about the event. Watch his interview above.

The festival will be held on Saturday, December 17 starting at 10 a.m. with Santa arriving at 11 a.m. by boat escorted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The event is held in downtown Alexandria Bay. There will be hay wagon rides, free food and drinks, miniature donkeys to pet and a Christmas movie playing on a Jumbotron.

All children ages 12 and under will receive presents from Santa.

For more information, click here.

