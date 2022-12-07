18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery prize.(Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery in North Carolina.

Dalton Radford left work and was heading to his second job when he stopped for a Monster energy drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Radford, a public works employee, checked his tickets in the parking lot of a Will’s Food Store and discovered he won $1 million.

“I thought, ‘Hey! I just won $1 million,’” said Radford. “I called my mom, dad, and grandpa. Everyone was happy.”

Radford said his win came after his grandpa predicted two weeks ago that we would win $1 million.

The 18-year-old said he plans to save most of his winnings but will use some of it to buy a brand-new Chevrolet Silverado.

Lottery officials said Radford chose to take the lump sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home approximately $426,063.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cots in the temporary shelter on Main Avenue
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
She spent more than half a decade being bought and sold by human traffickers. Now a survivor,...
Human trafficking survivor tells her story at Jefferson Community College
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car rollover crash in the town of...
Deputies investigate early morning rollover crash
Carthage Central School District
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Former organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger is pictured in this photo provided by the...
Watchdog finds many failures before Whitey Bulger’s killing
The White House Historical Association's 2022 Christmas Ornament, Tuesday, Dec 6, 2022 in...
Christmas ornament honors gingerbread White House tradition
FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a reception to...
Emhoff: ‘Epidemic of hate’ exists in US, mustn’t be normalized
Firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen through thin ice Monday.
Firefighters use inflatable boat to rescue dog that fell through thin ice