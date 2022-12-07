Cazenovia College closing permanently

CAZENOVIA, New York (WWNY) - After nearly 200 years, Cazenovia College will permanently close after the 2023 spring semester.

The college, which has welcomed many students from the north country, made the announcement Wednesday.

“Cazenovia College has survived through many difficult and challenging times – the Great Depression, World War II, a major campus fire in 1959, and more, but the current financial challenges are more than the College can overcome,” the school said in a news release.

The college said it will help students to transfer to other schools for Fall 2023.

Founded in 1824, Cazenovia College is the eighth-oldest private, independent college in New York state and the 28th-oldest independent college/university in the United States.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.