Hermon gets its bank back

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union opened a new branch location on Church Street in Hermon Wednesday.

It’s in the former Community Bank building.

Credit union officials say having this location will help local people stay in town to do their banking.

“One of the reasons we wanted to have a physical presence is that people still have a need to come in and discuss financials with their loans or opening a deposit account and they don’t want to do it all online. These days you have to have to be able to offer both,” said Todd Mashaw, president & CEO, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union.

This is the sixth location for the credit union in St. Lawrence County.

