Hermon gets its bank back

St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union opened a new branch location on Church Street in Hermon...
St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union opened a new branch location on Church Street in Hermon Wednesday.(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union opened a new branch location on Church Street in Hermon Wednesday.

It’s in the former Community Bank building.

Credit union officials say having this location will help local people stay in town to do their banking.

“One of the reasons we wanted to have a physical presence is that people still have a need to come in and discuss financials with their loans or opening a deposit account and they don’t want to do it all online. These days you have to have to be able to offer both,” said Todd Mashaw, president & CEO, St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union.

This is the sixth location for the credit union in St. Lawrence County.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cots in the temporary shelter on Main Avenue
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
She spent more than half a decade being bought and sold by human traffickers. Now a survivor,...
Human trafficking survivor tells her story at Jefferson Community College
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car rollover crash in the town of...
Deputies investigate early morning rollover crash
Carthage Central School District
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

Tots shopping, for Toys for Tots.
Evans Mills Primary School students shop for tots
Former North Side Improvement League building
Old North Side Improvement League building sold
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and other lawmakers express their frustrations over a Republican...
Senator Gillibrand celebrates ‘historic’ military justice reforms under defensive authorization bill
At least five students were involved in forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies...
State weighs in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School