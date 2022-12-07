Highlights & scores: Girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam hosted Malone in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball.
Both teams started with a point each on free throws: Salwa Hmyenee for Potsdam and Lilliana Sosa for Malone. It’s 1-1.
Lola Buckley to Julia VanWagner for the perimeter bucket. It’s 3-1 Potsdam.
Sosa inbounds to Alyvia Roberts who spins and scores. The game is tied at 3-3.
VanWagner has the putback for 2.
Sosa to Roberts in the transition. Malone opens up a 14-5 lead.
Chloe LaBelle to Alyson King for 2 more.
Malone beat Potsdam 67-15.
Gouverneur was at Canton for another girls’ NAC basketball matchup.
Hadley Alguire to Kallie Klassen for 3. Canton leads by 1.
Meredith Bush with the quick layup for 2.
Vivian Coburn to Winifred Downs, who slices through for the bucket.
Katelyn Storie to Bush -- bingo for three.
Bush to Chloe Smith for another trifecta.
Gouverneur hung on to win 31-29.
Tuesday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Carthage 77, Watertown 57
Belleville Henderson 36, Lyme 24
South Lewis 36, Thousand Islands 33
Gouverneur 59, Indian River 42
Madrid-Waddington 54, Parishville-Hopkinton 39
Brushton-Moira, St. Lawrence Central — postponed
Heuvelton 93, Edwards-Knox 36
Girls’ high school basketball
Belleville Henderson 38, Lyme 26
Copenhagen 64, Sackets Harbor 33
Immaculate Heart 49, South Jefferson 36
LaFargeville 23, Alexandria 21
St. Regis Falls 35, Colton-Pierrepont 22
Hermond-DeKalb 65, Lisbon 48
Gouverneur 31, Canton 29
Madrid-Waddington 40, Chateaugay 36
Edwards-Knox 48, Harrisville 34
Malone 67, Potsdam 15
OFA 53, Salmon River 20
Women’s college basketball
SUNY Canton 47, Wellesley 40
Women’s college hockey
SUNY Canton 4, SUNY Potsdam 1
Boys’ high school hockey
Malone 11, Tupper Lake 2
Casenovia 4, Immaculate Heart 2
Girls’ high school hockey
Potsdam 7, Islanders 0
Boys’ high school swimming
Indian River 93, Carthage 67
South Jefferson 126, Gouverneur 25
High school volleyball
South Jefferson 3, General Brown 1
High school wrestling
Carthage 63, Watertown 10
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.