Lewis County seeks site for homeless housing

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County will invest $30,000 to find a suitable place for temporary or permanent housing for homeless people.

Legislators passed a resolution Tuesday night to evaluate three potential sites: the former Glenfield Elementary, a county-owned vacant lot, and the Andover House, which is the old rectory for the First Presbyterian Church in Lowville.

The county will partner with a Watertown architecture firm to evaluate and provide budget estimates.

“Try to come up with a solution that really works for people to get them back on their feet,” Legislator Lisa Virkler said. “These families, they don’t want to be homeless, they don’t want to be relying on people, so this is to try and get people to where it’s the safest and the best for them. They deserve a home. They deserve some place to call their own and to sleep safely at night.”

Virkler says while Lewis County has fewer homeless people than in neighboring counties, helping them is still a priority.

