Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country.

The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides.

Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam and then over to Massena and Malone.

Those routes should stay the same.

In the future, Megabus hopes to offer more convenience when booking.

“It’s really bringing more options, making it easier. Our vision is connectivity and one place instead of having geographically - I want to travel to this place, I go to this place, or that website. It’s how to we expand the network and ultimately make it easier for customers to move around,” said Colin Emberson, Megabus.

Company officials say you’ll still see the Trailways buses on north country highways.

