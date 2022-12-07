Morning Checkup: 4-Week CNA Training Program

Morning Checkup: 4-Week CNA Training Program
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It only takes a month to become a certified nursing assistant at Samaritan Medical Center.

Human resources recruiter Kili Springer talked about the four-week CNA training program during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

It’s paid training. Courses are once a month and the next one starts on January 9. Classes are from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

People start as unit helpers, which gives them a chance to see what the job is like before they jump in.

You can sign up and find out more at samaritanhealth.com/cna. You can also call 315-785-4254.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cots in the temporary shelter on Main Avenue
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car rollover crash in the town of...
Deputies investigate early morning rollover crash
She spent more than half a decade being bought and sold by human traffickers. Now a survivor,...
Human trafficking survivor tells her story at Jefferson Community College
Carthage Central School District
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son, Rafael...
Watertown man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Latest News

Morning Checkup: 4-Week CNA Training Program
Morning Checkup: 4-Week CNA Training Program
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Processed foods, possible COVID prevention & dietary supplements
Tomorrow's Health
What to do about Eye Strain
Ask the Pharmacist - December 2