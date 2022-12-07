Morning Checkup: 4-Week CNA Training Program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It only takes a month to become a certified nursing assistant at Samaritan Medical Center.

Human resources recruiter Kili Springer talked about the four-week CNA training program during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

It’s paid training. Courses are once a month and the next one starts on January 9. Classes are from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

People start as unit helpers, which gives them a chance to see what the job is like before they jump in.

You can sign up and find out more at samaritanhealth.com/cna. You can also call 315-785-4254.

