Nature Center to host Holiday Bonanza

Minna Anthony Common Nature Center Holiday Bonanza
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Minna Anthony Common Nature Center is hosting its annual Holiday Bonanza this weekend.

Jeffry and Carolyn Weldon were on 7 News This Morning to talk about it. You can watch their interview in the video above.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at the Nature Center, which is on Wellesley Island.

There will be storytelling, live animals, live music, craft vendors, food, and holiday craft-making.

Call 315-482-2479 to learn more or visit macnaturecenter.com.

