A North Country Christmas Organ and Piano Tour

SLC Arts musician Josh Barkley will begin a holiday music tour featuring organ and piano in mid-December. Each performance will begin at 6:00PM and take place at a different church in St. Lawrence County, with a final concert on December 22nd at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall.

The tour is free to the public, and performances will not include a religious service.

Tour Schedule:

Sunday, December 11: Potsdam United Methodist Church 26 Main St. Potsdam, NY

Thursday, December 15: Ogdensburg UMC 627 Caroline St. Ogdensburg, NY

Saturday, December 17: First Presbyterian Church Waddington 13 Fenton St. Waddington, NY

Sunday, December 18: Massena First United Methodist Church 189 Main St. Massena, NY

Tuesday, December 20: UU Church of Canton 3 1/2 East Main St. Canton, NY

Thursday, December 22: Crane Hosmer Hall, SUNY Potsdam College Park Rd. Potsdam, NY

