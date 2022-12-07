Old North Side Improvement League building sold

Former North Side Improvement League building
By Jeff Cole
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The former North Side Improvement League building in Watertown has been sold.

Developer Jake Johnson closed on the property Wednesday, according to Mike Lundy, who sold the Mill Street building.

The building has sat empty for a few years after the civic organization stopped operating.

There’s no word from Johnson as to what will happen at the property or if others are in on the deal.

Lundy says the purchase price was $350,000.

