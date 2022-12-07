Red Cross schedules 2 St. Lawrence County blood drives
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross will host two blood drives in St. Lawrence County Wednesday and Thursday.
The first is in Massena from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the community center at 61 Beach Street.
There’s another blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.
The Red Cross is urging participants to bring nonperishable food items to donate.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.