Red Cross schedules 2 St. Lawrence County blood drives

The Red Cross is holding two blood drives in St. Lawrence County this week.
The Red Cross is holding two blood drives in St. Lawrence County this week.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The American Red Cross will host two blood drives in St. Lawrence County Wednesday and Thursday.

The first is in Massena from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the community center at 61 Beach Street.

There’s another blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

The Red Cross is urging participants to bring nonperishable food items to donate.

