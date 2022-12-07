Some fog, some rain

Wednesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another mild morning.

There’s some patchy fog and we’ll have rain on and off for much of the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Things will start to dry out late in the afternoon and through the evening. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-30s.

Temperatures will be more seasonable for the rest of the forecast, and it will be mostly dry. A little snow might pop up from time to time, but it won’t amount to much, if anything.

It will be cloudy Thursday with a very small chance of precipitation in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 30s both days.

It will be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cots in the temporary shelter on Main Avenue
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a one-car rollover crash in the town of...
Deputies investigate early morning rollover crash
She spent more than half a decade being bought and sold by human traffickers. Now a survivor,...
Human trafficking survivor tells her story at Jefferson Community College
Carthage Central School District
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam
This image from video provided by the FBI, shows Maryann Mooney-Rondon and her son, Rafael...
Watertown man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Latest News

7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
7
Mild with rain on Wednesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
It’s December, so grab your ... raincoat?