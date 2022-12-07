Some fog, some rain

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another mild morning.

There’s some patchy fog and we’ll have rain on and off for much of the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

Things will start to dry out late in the afternoon and through the evening. It will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid-30s.

Temperatures will be more seasonable for the rest of the forecast, and it will be mostly dry. A little snow might pop up from time to time, but it won’t amount to much, if anything.

It will be cloudy Thursday with a very small chance of precipitation in the morning. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 30s both days.

It will be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

