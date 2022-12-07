Syracuse closes 1st half on 18-0 run, cruises by Oakland

FILE - Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim reacts as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the...
FILE - Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim reacts as his team plays against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Keith Srakocic | AP / Keith Scrakocic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Joe Girard had 18 points and six assists, Jesse Edwards added 18 points with seven rebounds and Syracuse closed the first half on an 18-0 run en route to a 95-66 win over Oakland on Tuesday night.

Syracuse trailed 21-20 with 11 minutes left in the first half, but the Golden Grizzlies only made one more field goal before the break. The Orange closed on a 25-3 run, with eight points from Girard, for a 21-point lead after shooting 57% and controlling the glass 24-15. Girard had 15 points and five assists in the first half and Edwards added 12 points and six boards.

Edwards had a highlight sequence early in the second half when he blocked a shot in the lane and raced the other way for an alley-oop dunk for a 53-27 lead. Edwards made all nine of his field goals as Syracuse shot 58% overall to reach a season-high in points.

Maliq Brown and Symir Torrence each scored 12 points — all in the second half — for Syracuse (5-4). Judah Mintz added 10 points.

Trey Townsend had 29 points and 12 rebounds for Oakland (3-8). Jalen Moore scored 11 of his 12 points after halftime.

Syracuse hosts Georgetown on Saturday in the second of a six-game homestand. The Orange will recognize Jim Boeheim and Dwayne “Pearl” Washington as members of the Ring of Honor in a ceremony on game day.

Oakland has 12 days off before playing at Boise State on Dec. 18, followed by a trip to Michigan State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

