Andrew J. Hermanowski, 63, of Felts Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FELTS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Andrew J. Hermanowski, age 63, of Felts Mills, NY passed away peacefully at his home on November 19, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are with Bruce Funeral Home, Black River NY.

A private funeral will be held on December 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held on December 11, 2022 at 4:00 pm at the Watertown Elks Club, Bradley Street, Watertown NY.

