December temperatures, but no December snow

Thursday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s, and that’s pretty much where they’re going to stay.

It’s going to be mostly cloudy with maybe a hint of sunshine heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Temperatures were mild to start Thursday, but they won’t be to start Friday. Lows will dip into the 20s overnight, pretty much where they should be for this time of year.

There’s plenty of sunshine in store for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s both days.

Sunday has a 40% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. It could be snow, rain, or a mix of the two. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 30s for Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cots in the temporary shelter on Main Avenue
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
Former North Side Improvement League building
Old North Side Improvement League building sold
She spent more than half a decade being bought and sold by human traffickers. Now a survivor,...
Human trafficking survivor tells her story at Jefferson Community College
Carthage Central School District
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam

Latest News

7-day forecast
Thursday AM weather
7
Some sunshine in the forecast
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Some fog, some rain