December temperatures, but no December snow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 30s, and that’s pretty much where they’re going to stay.

It’s going to be mostly cloudy with maybe a hint of sunshine heading into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Temperatures were mild to start Thursday, but they won’t be to start Friday. Lows will dip into the 20s overnight, pretty much where they should be for this time of year.

There’s plenty of sunshine in store for Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-30s both days.

Sunday has a 40% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. It could be snow, rain, or a mix of the two. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low 30s for Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

