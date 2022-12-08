Diane Elizabeth Heesch, 80, formerly of Carthage

Diane Elizabeth Heesch, 80, formerly of 802 Parham Street, died peacefully Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility in Lowville, NY. (Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane Elizabeth Heesh, 80, formerly of 802 Parham Street, died peacefully Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility in Lowville, NY.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Burial will be held immediately following the Funeral Service in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.

A Full obituary will be published on Thursday.

Memorial Donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice, The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Diane’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

