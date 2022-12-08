Diane Elizabeth Heesch, 80, formerly of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Diane Elizabeth Heesch, 80, formerly of 802 Parham Street, died peacefully Tuesday, December 6,...
Diane Elizabeth Heesch, 80, formerly of 802 Parham Street, died peacefully Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility in Lowville, NY.(Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Diane Elizabeth Heesh, 80, formerly of 802 Parham Street, died peacefully Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility in Lowville, NY.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of the Funeral Home with the Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating. Burial will be held immediately following the Funeral Service in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY.

A Full obituary will be published on Thursday.

Memorial Donations can be made to a charity of one’s choice, The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Diane’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the family of Grover Ben Katzman announces his...
Grover Ben Katzman
Joseph Alfred Plourde, 83, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his residence in Massena,...
Joseph Alfred Plourde, 83, of Massena
Candles
Patricia D. Brady, 93, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, of Watertown
Candles
Andrew J. Hermanowski, 63, of Felts Mills

Obituaries

William Martin “Marty” Green, 70, of County Route 19 died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 while in...
William Martin “Marty” Green, 70, of Hermon
Jean E. Flick, 84, Watertown, died Tuesday, December 6 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown...
Jean E. Flick, 84, of Watertown
Mr. Robert W. Chevier, Sr. 84, of Parishville, passed away Wednesday evening, November 30,...
Mr. Robert W. Chevier, Sr., 84, of Parishville
Ruth Emelene Smith, 94, Ogdensburg and formerly of Brier Hill, passed away Tuesday morning...
Ruth Emelene Smith, 94, of Ogdensburg
WWNY Evans Mills Primary School students shop for tots