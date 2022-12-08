Donations to Salvation Army’s red kettles will be matched penny for penny Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you drop money into the Salvation Army’s red kettles on Friday, your donation will be doubled.

Drop in $10 and it becomes $20 because your donation to the local Salvation Army will be matched penny for penny by the national organization.

It’s part of the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge - an effort to raise more than $1.5 million in four hours across the country.

The Salvation Army Empire State Division will have nearly 100 red kettles at Walmart locations throughout New York.

Right now, the Watertown Salvation Army is $6,000 behind its goal.

“Whenever anybody gives to any charity, whenever they give to any non-profit, it’s always a great sense of giving and you can know that we’re trying to do our best here in this community. We’re trying to meet the needs of the people who need it the most,” said Captain Dom Nicoll, Watertown Salvation Army.

The Watertown Salvation Army uses the Red Kettle Campaign to fund its yearlong programs, including its soup kitchen.

