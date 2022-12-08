DPAO holiday concert rescheduled

Disabled Persons Action Organization
Disabled Persons Action Organization
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Disabled Persons Action Organization holiday concert, Ornament, is being rescheduled. It was scheduled for Saturday at Watertown’s Dulles State Office Building.

The DPAO says the rescheduling is because of an illness in the band. The band and the DPAO are working on rescheduling the concert for some time in 2023.

If you bought tickets, you can hold on to them for next year or return them to the DPAO for a refund.

You can drop your tickets off at the DPAO or mail them to:

Attention: Tracie

617 Davidson Street

Watertown, New York 13601

Learn more at dpao.org.

