General Brown club makes blankets to help community

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A group of General Brown students is thinking of their community this holiday season.

With the last tightening of a few knots, General Brown students put the finishing touches on blankets they’ll soon be handing out to people in the north country.

“We just help people, and it just makes me feel so good that we’re able to do this,” said McKenna Lee, who’s vice president of finance and membership for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America, or FCCLA.

The blankets are one of several projects FCCLA is working on this holiday season. It’s a core tenet of FCCLA, giving back to those in your community who may need a helping hand.

“The inspiration for the blankets came from when the pandemic started, the school reached out and asked for gift cards for our more needy families,” academic advisor Hannah Cottrell said. “Our officers that year said, ‘we wish that students had something to open.’”

“We made 70-plus blankets with the help of the rest of FCCLA,” FCCLA vice president of communication Kaylee Fields said. “We gave them out to the Angel Tree program, the LaFargeville backpack program, the Brownville backpack program, and Habitat for Humanity.”

The students also partnered with General Brown’s National Honor Society and Key Club to prepare 100 “Stockings for Seniors” throughout the Brownville and Dexter area.

“Definitely makes me feel warm in my heart to know that what we’re doing will benefit the community.” Madalyn Pauquette said. She’s FCCLA’s vice president of procedure and national programs.

The holiday cheer extends to their four-legged friends as well. The group is also making dog toys to be given out in December to the Jefferson County SPCA and other animal shelters.

