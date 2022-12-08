It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the family of Grover Ben Katzman announces his passing on November 30, 2022. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the family of Grover Ben Katzman announces his passing on November 30, 2022 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Grover was born March 18, 1940 in Washington DC, the son of Bennie and Catherine Wiandt Jardine. After completing high school, he went on to graduate from West Virginia University with a degree in Forestry and a masters in Plant Pathology. He was honorably discharged from the US Army at the rank of 1st Lt. he served with HHS Btry, 2d Bn, 10 Arty, Third US Army, completing a tour in South Korea. He was an instructor of Forestry at Paul Smiths College for 20 years. During that period, he returned to college, receiving an ABD in Urban Tree Management from SUNY ESF Syracuse. He returned to Paul Smiths, where he began a degree program in Urban Tree Management. Grover was a founding member of the Paul Smiths-Gabriel’s Volunteer Fire Department. He also worked for Davey Tree Service for a period. Moving to the Ogdensburg area, he was first employed as a salesman at Northern Building Supply. He later went to work as an immigration officer at the Ogdensburg Port. As retirement loomed, Grover chose to serve the community as a volunteer with the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department. He then went on the serve with both Rensselaer Falls Rescue and Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue, gaining his Advanced Emergency Medical Technician certification. With age beginning take a toll, he put his efforts to yet another service, toys. He loved woodworking, and especially making toys. Thousands of wooden toys have been donated throughout the north country, Burlington and Syracuse. “Every child deserves a toy.”

Grover was active in Forsyth’s Rifles, Heuvelton Presbyterian Church and many community outreach programs.

On Jun 5, 1965, Grover married Caroline Ethel Gorrell in West Virginia. She predeceased him. On August 25 1978 he married Karen Louise LaComb at Notre

Dame Church in Ogdensburg. Grover is survived by his wife, Karen, their three children Margee (Bryan) Stewart of Goldsboro NC, Gene (Tammy) of Fairbanks AK and Ben (Holly) of Dannemora, many nieces and nephews, Karen’s family, a sister, Nancy Draheim of Kennesaw GA. Grover was predeceased by his parents, his in-laws, and a niece Sandy.

Burial and celebration of life will be held in the summer. Any donations would be appreciated by the Fort De La Presentation Association, Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad or Rensselaer Falls Rescue Squad, organizations he held dear.

He was a proud, caring man, proud of his children and their accomplishments.. He will be missed, but not forgotten.

