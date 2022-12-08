Here comes the sun!

By Kris Hudson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will start to clear out overnight tonight as lows reach the upper teens to lower 20s.

Friday will be a cooler day with highs in the lower 30s. The good news for Friday will be all the sunshine we see from clear skies.

Saturday we will start to see some high thin clouds start to work in ahead of or next system on Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday we will see highs once again in the lower to mid 30s, however we will see snow throughout the day. At this time this looks to be a wet snow as temperatures will be right around freezing. It is still to early to talk amounts, but this doesn’t look to bring that much snow. Right now only thinking a few inches at best.

Snow showers will last into early Monday morning as colder air works in. Highs on Monday will stay in the lower 30s.

Tuesday looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 30s.

