Highlights & scores: Boys’ and girls’ hoops. ladies on the ice & a college signing

(WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ basketball, girls’ hockey, and a college signing topped the local sports menu on Wednesday.

The Patriots hosted Copenhagen in a boys Frontier League D Division contest in Sackets Harbor.

First quarter: Hayden McAtee drills the 3. Copenhagen is up 3.

Off the steal, Marcus Castine lays in 2 to tie the game.

Then it’s Ethan Tracy with the finish down low. The Patriots are up 2.

It’s Tracy with another bucket, as Sackets Harbor beats Copenhagen 53-41

In girls’ Northern Athletic Conference basketball, Heuvelton hosted Hammond.

The Bulldogs’ Rylan McAllister passes to Kathryn Cunningham for the corner jumper.

Ava Howey misses the lay-in, but Landree Kenyon cleans up the rebound.

McAllister drains the 3-pointer.

Sadee Spraberry launches the shot and Laurel Vinch has the put-back for 2.

Kenyon follows her own shot to drop in 2. It’s 15-13 Hammond after a quarter.

The Red Devils went on to beat Heuvelton 67-44.

Massena hosted Canton in girls’ NAC hockey.

Twenty-eight seconds after the opening faceoff, Sydnee Francis circles in and lifts the shot into the net. It’s 1-0 Canton.

Massena looks to tie. Brooke Terry with a break on net. Myrah Bullock with the stop.

Sage Blevins looks to go top shelf, but Arieonna Murphy makes the quick glove save.

The Raiders fumble the puck at the blue line, Francis steals and on the breakaway lights the lamp to make it 2-0 Canton.

Francis would finish with a hat trick on a third-period goal. Joie-Lynn Jabaut scored for the Raiders.

Canton beat Massena 3-1.

Watertown's Matthew Dickinson signs to swim for Division II LeMoyne College. (WWNY)

College signing

It was special day Wednesday afternoon at Watertown High School, as senior swimmer Matthew Dickinson signed a letter of intent to continue his swimming career at Division II LeMoyne College in Syracuse with friends, family, coaches and teammates in attendance.

Dickinson, who considers himself a fast freestyler in the pool, says his choice of LeMoyne was made much easier after speaking with the coach of the Dolphins swim program.

“It really felt like home to me,” he said. “It really felt like a place where I could connect with people and fit in while doing a swim sport that was where I felt like I was fast and would succeed in. I actually e-mailed the coach, and I didn’t expect an e-mail back. But I did, I received it, and he was a very nice guy it turned out that he was somebody that I felt comfortable with, somebody that I could actually talk to and a coach that I felt understood me and the people that I will soon meet on the swim team at LeMoyne.”

Watertown boys, swim coach Tom Graban says that the Dolphins swim program is getting a talented swimmer in Dickinson and a quality individual both in and out of the pool.

“LeMoyne’s definitely going to be getting a top-quality swimmer out of M.J.,” Graban said. “He’s definitely matured over the past four years here at Watertown. It’s going to be tough for us losing him, graduating on to LeMoyne but LeMoyne’s going to be getting a hell of a swimmer out of him.”

Matthew Dickinson, another in a long line of Cyclone swimmers taking his talents to the college level.

