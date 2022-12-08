Holiday collection drive underway for period products

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Happy Period North Country has launched its Holiday Collection Drive.

Happy Period North Country president Tanya Roy says they’re accepting donations of period products to help people who can’t afford them

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The group is asking for donations for the drive by January 1, although they accept donations all year.

Products can be dropped off at Flower Memorial Library in Watertown or you can buy them through their Amazon wish list. There’s a link on their Facebook page.

You can reach them at happyperiodnorthcountry@gmail.com or you can message them on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.