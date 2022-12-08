Joseph Alfred Plourde, 83, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph Alfred Plourde, 83, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his residence in Massena, NY. The family has entrusted his care with the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena, NY.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street, Massena.

A Funeral Service for Joseph will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Phillips Memorial Home, Massena with a burial taking place in Calvary Cemetery immediately following the funeral services with full military honors.

Alfred, as he was known as, attended Sacred Heart School in Massena, NY. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army and ended up retiring after 25 years of service. Alfred also worked for the Village of Massena Water Department as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He retired after 29 years.

He enjoyed playing golf and drove stock cars when he was younger.

On March 3, 1959, he married Margaret Eller at Sacred Heart Church in Massena.

Joseph “Alfred” Plourde is survived by his sons, Alfred and his wife Valerie of Norfolk, NY, Ricky Plourde of Bloomington, IL and Kevin Clarke and wife Sally of Watertown, NY. Alfred is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; Brothers, Leon, John and James of Massena, George Plourde of Central Square; Sister, Annette Clark of Norfolk, NY along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his wife, Margarete in 2006; Brothers, Donald, Irving, Robert, Albert “Pee Wee,” Gilbert, Joe, and Richard; Sisters, Mary Jane Hurteau, Maryann “Shirley” Donnelly, and Violet Leyland and Yvonne Clark.

Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, photos and condolence online by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

