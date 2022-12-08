Look who’s buying the old Stewart’s in Watertown

The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
The old Stewart's Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old Stewart’s Shops location on Washington Street in Watertown is in the process of being sold.

Local developer Bobby Ferris will take ownership for $175,000.

The old Stewart’s was closed after the new one opened right down the street on the corner of Washington and Flower Avenue East.

Ferris will rent the property and there has already been some interest.

Some ideas have included a Mexican or Chinese restaurant.

