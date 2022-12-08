Authorities seize $300K worth of marijuana

Authorities say they found more than 150 pounds of marijuana in the bed of a pickup truck last...
Authorities say they found more than 150 pounds of marijuana in the bed of a pickup truck last week.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Border Patrol agents and a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy seized more than $300,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on December 2.

Customs and Border Protection says the drug was packaged in vacuum-sealed bags and weighed more than 150 pounds.

Border Patrol officers found six duffle bags in the bed of a pickup truck after a K-9 flagged the vehicle.

The man driving the truck was handed over to the sheriff’s office. Border Patrol agents seized the drugs.

While personal possession of marijuana is legal in New York state, marijuana trafficking is still illegal.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cots in the temporary shelter on Main Avenue
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
Former North Side Improvement League building
Old North Side Improvement League building sold
She spent more than half a decade being bought and sold by human traffickers. Now a survivor,...
Human trafficking survivor tells her story at Jefferson Community College
Carthage Central School District
Carthage school district recovers some, not all money stolen in scam

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
December temperatures, but no December snow
Students at General Brown put the finishing touches on blankets they made to share with the...
General Brown club makes blankets to help community
Jefferson Community College has named its under-construction entrepreneurial center in downtown...
NEST: JCC debuts name for downtown project
7-day forecast
Thursday AM weather