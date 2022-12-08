Authorities seize $300K worth of marijuana

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Border Patrol agents and a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy seized more than $300,000 worth of marijuana during a traffic stop on December 2.

Customs and Border Protection says the drug was packaged in vacuum-sealed bags and weighed more than 150 pounds.

Border Patrol officers found six duffle bags in the bed of a pickup truck after a K-9 flagged the vehicle.

The man driving the truck was handed over to the sheriff’s office. Border Patrol agents seized the drugs.

While personal possession of marijuana is legal in New York state, marijuana trafficking is still illegal.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.