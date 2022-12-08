Mr. Robert W. Chevier, Sr. 84, of Parishville, passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, following a short hospital stay. (Funeral Home)

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Robert W. Chevier, Sr. 84, of Parishville, passed away Wednesday evening, November 30, 2022, following a short hospital stay.

Born on January 10, 1938, in Ogdensburg NY, son of Harold Chevier, Sr., and Anna Lago, he graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1958.

On April 23, 1960, he married Mary Lou Sevey at the Holy Cross Church of Hopkinton, NY. Bob and Mary lived in Parishville and spent their winters in Lady Lake, Florida.

Bob was a manager at the GM Plant in Buffalo, retiring in 1990, with over 28 years of service. He was a veteran, having served in the US Air Force and an active member of the American Legion. He had been a volunteer for several years at South Line Fire Company in Cheektowaga, NY.

He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and watching the Wheel. Most important to him was his wife, children and grandchildren, and all of the extended family.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Lou (Sevey) Chevier, of Parishville; sons, Robert, Jr. and wife Shannon Chevier of Canandaigua, and Paul and wife Aimee Chevier of Buffalo; sister Marilyn and husband Leland Planty of Parishville; brother-in-law Dale Sevey and wife Joann of Parishville; grandchildren Jordan Chevier, Amalia Chevier, and 2 grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by brothers Clarence, Harold William, Jr., Burton and Maxine, and a sister, Geraldine Kingston.

Funeral services for Bob will be held in the coming spring.

Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to Parishville Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam

