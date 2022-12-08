NEST: JCC debuts name for downtown project

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is out with a name for its downtown Watertown entrepreneurial space that’s currently under construction.

It will be called NEST, an acronym for Neighbors, Entrepreneurs, Study, and Teach.

JCC says NEST is also a nod to its mascot, an eagle in a cannoneer’s uniform.

The Franklin Street center will be both a teaching and workspace for local businesspeople.

In an update, officials said workers have finished removing asbestos from inside the building.

Officials have previously said NEST will open next fall.

