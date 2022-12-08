NEXUS enrollment center to reopen near TI Bridge

HILL ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - A backlog of applications will reopen the NEXUS enrollment center near the Thousand Islands Bridge.

NEXUS is a bi-national, Canada-United States program for pre-approved, low-risk travelers entering Canada or the U.S. at designated air, land and marine ports of entry.

Essentially it means a quicker process to cross the border.

Now the U.S. and Canada will enter phase one of processing a backlog of applications and 2 reopen enrollment centers - one in Buffalo near the Peace Bridge and the other on Hill Island, just over the T.I. Bridge.

Applicants can now schedule interviews at those locations.

