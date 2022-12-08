Ogdensburg could rethink job cuts, tax increase

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg works to finalize its spending plan, there could be some relief on the horizon when it comes to increased taxes and job cuts.

The preliminary budget includes a 12 percent property tax increase and the elimination of 10 jobs, including six from the police department and others at the Department of Public Works.

At the next city council meeting on December 12, there will be an amendment introduced that could restore some of those jobs and have a lower tax rate increase.

“It does not appear as though there really is an appetite for that level of workforce reduction at this time. So the comptroller, myself, along with department heads have worked to strategize on how to really minimize reductions in workforce while trying to be innovative about providing services,” said Andrea Smith, interim city manager.

The city could rely on its fund balance to help. City Council has until December 20 to finalize a 2023 budget.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.