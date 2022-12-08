Patricia D. Brady, 93, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Patricia D. Brady, age 93, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held at 11:00AM up until the time of the funeral at St Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.