Patricia D. Brady, 93, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Patricia D. Brady, age 93, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1:00PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg. Calling hours will be held at 11:00AM up until the time of the funeral at St Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg. A full obituary will follow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the family of Grover Ben Katzman announces his...
Grover Ben Katzman
Joseph Alfred Plourde, 83, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his residence in Massena,...
Joseph Alfred Plourde, 83, of Massena
Candles
Adrian M. Nesnadny, 74, of Watertown
Candles
Andrew J. Hermanowski, 63, of Felts Mills

Obituaries

Diane Elizabeth Heesch, 80, formerly of 802 Parham Street, died peacefully Tuesday, December 6,...
Diane Elizabeth Heesch, 80, formerly of Carthage
William Martin “Marty” Green, 70, of County Route 19 died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 while in...
William Martin “Marty” Green, 70, of Hermon
Jean E. Flick, 84, Watertown, died Tuesday, December 6 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown...
Jean E. Flick, 84, of Watertown
Mr. Robert W. Chevier, Sr. 84, of Parishville, passed away Wednesday evening, November 30,...
Mr. Robert W. Chevier, Sr., 84, of Parishville
Ruth Emelene Smith, 94, Ogdensburg and formerly of Brier Hill, passed away Tuesday morning...
Ruth Emelene Smith, 94, of Ogdensburg
WWNY Evans Mills Primary School students shop for tots