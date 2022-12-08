Potsdam’s Salvation Army in need of red kettle volunteers

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Salvation Army in Potsdam is not only in need of donations. The group tells us more volunteers would help too.

Outside the Potsdam IGA Thursday morning, volunteer coordinator Kate Mikel could be seen with the two symbols the Salvation Army is known for - the red kettle and bell.

Mikel, though, needs more like her to volunteer at three Potsdam locations.

“This season, we’ve probably had about 30-40 different volunteers, but it’s still a little early and people are starting to sign up. We have an online link for people to sign up through,” she said.

Besides the IGA storefront, volunteers can also be found at the Potsdam Pricechopper and Walmart.

In previous years Potsdam volunteers have been able to raise up to $15,000.

Mikel’s husband, Gary, has been volunteering for 10 years and he sees the campaign bring the best out in people.

“You know, it’s a nice way. You meet a lot of people and people feel good about giving and they appreciate you out here ringing the bell and we appreciate those people who give. So it’s just a nice way to spend the Christmas season,” he said.

The Potsdam group won’t know if it meets its goal until the end of the season. That’s when all the donations are added up.

