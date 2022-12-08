Raising funds during blood drive

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence county organizations are teaming up to take on hunger while helping to save lives.

The Red Cross hosted a blood drive Thursday at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

The event raised money for the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center.

Organizers said $300 would be donated to the group if it got 30 people to give blood. For each additional person, they would tack on an extra $10.

Organizers say they had 42 people sign up even before the doors even opened.

Donors were also asked to bring a non-perishable food item to the center for donation.

