Raising funds during blood drive

Blood drive
Blood drive(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Two St. Lawrence county organizations are teaming up to take on hunger while helping to save lives.

The Red Cross hosted a blood drive Thursday at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.

The event raised money for the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center.

Organizers said $300 would be donated to the group if it got 30 people to give blood. For each additional person, they would tack on an extra $10.

Organizers say they had 42 people sign up even before the doors even opened.

Donors were also asked to bring a non-perishable food item to the center for donation.

