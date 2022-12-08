Report: rural NYers age 50+ struggle with medical, housing access

New York State relief map
New York State relief map(MGN, USGS)
By Zach Grady
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new report finds that New Yorkers who are over the age of 50 and live in a more rural area have more challenges when it comes to housing and getting to a doctor when compared to their peers who live in a city.

Details can be found in “Disrupt Disparities,” a report done by the American Association of Retired Persons, or AARP. It compares life for older New Yorkers who live in rural areas, versus those who live in a more urban setting.

“Fifty-plus and older in rural New York were sicker and struggling even more so than others with access to services,” said Beth Finkel, New York state director, AARP.

One concern is that not everyone has a car, and that can make it tough to see a doctor in a rural area.

“Lack of access to transportation is devastating in how we live, how we socialize, get to work or get anywhere. It’s much more pronounced in rural areas,” said Greg Olsen, acting director, New York State Office for the Aging.

The AARP report not only found differences in access to health care but also determined there are more challenges for rural areas when it comes to high-speed internet and housing.

The report says there was a loss of more than 15,000 housing units in ten years in rural areas.

The rise of inflation has also hurt, and there has been a drastic drop in the number of workers and volunteers in organizations that help the older population in rural areas. Some of that is chalked up to the pandemic.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D. - NY) says getting together to confront the issues is a good first step.

“These aren’t easy problems to solve. This conference is a way to bring change-makers together, learn from one another, and create solutions,” she said.

AARP will continue to push for change in Albany when the 2023 legislative session begins in January.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Cots in the temporary shelter on Main Avenue
Watertown’s temporary homeless shelter to close soon
Former North Side Improvement League building
Old North Side Improvement League building sold
At least five students were involved in forming a choreographed racial slur with their bodies...
State weighs in on alleged racist incidents at Heuvelton Central School
She spent more than half a decade being bought and sold by human traffickers. Now a survivor,...
Human trafficking survivor tells her story at Jefferson Community College

Latest News

U.S. -Canada border
NEXUS enrollment center to reopen near TI Bridge
Military Vaccine Mandate
House passes bill scrapping military COVID vaccine mandate
Respect for Marriage Act
How did they vote? Stefanik, Tenney divided on bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions
Disabled Persons Action Organization
DPAO holiday concert rescheduled